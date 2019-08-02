Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis falls from bike during victory celebration - WATCH

cricket

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis survived a major injury scare after a test drive went wrong during the victory celebrations of Sri Lanka’s 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh. Mendis, who was riding a bike, which was awarded to Angelo Mathews for his Man of the Series performance, fell from it while taking a turn in the R Premadasa Stadium.

The video footage of Mendis falling off the bike went viral on social media with people expressing concerns for the right hander. Mendis fell from the vehicle while taking a sharp turn.

The groundstaff rushed and helped Mendis back to his feet. Thankfully, there was no serious injury to the cricketers, as reported by a local newspaper.

Mendis played a crucial knock in Sri Lanka’s 122-run victory against Bangladesh in the third ODI.

Mathews and Kusal Mendis, who made 54 off 58 balls, set the platform for Sri Lanka’s big innings after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mathews and Mendis put on 101 for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh got an early breakthrough when Shafiul Islam removed Avishka Fernando for six but Karunaratne (46) and Kusal Perera (42) steadied the innings with an 83-run stand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed Karunaratne to break the partnership and Rubel Hossain got rid of Perera in the next over to bring Bangladesh back into the contest.

But Mathews and Mendis snatched the momentum back thanks to some sloppy fielding by Bangladeshi players.

In reply, Bangaldesh were bowled out for 172 as Dasun Shanaka picked up 3 wickets for 27 runs.

Somuya Sarkar hit the only half-century for Bangladesh, 69 off 86 balls, but it gave Sri Lanka no trouble as the visitors were bowled out for 172.

Kasun Rajitha (2-17) and Lahiru Kumara (2-26) complemented Shanaka with the ball to complete the victory in 36 overs.

Leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya deceived Soumya with his flight to bowl the left-hander in the 32nd over for his only wicket, rendering the rest of the game a mere formality.

Tail-ender Taijul Islam’s unbeaten 39 off 28 balls only managed to entertain a sparse crowd at the R. Premadasa Stadium and delay the result.

