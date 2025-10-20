Sri Lanka batter struck by cruel misfortune in most shocking dismissal; Bangladesh fail to realise until umpires step in

The Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai witnessed one of the most unfortunate dismissals when Sri Lanka batter Kavisha Dilhari was stumped by wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty. But what made it bizarre was that the Bangladesh players did not even realise that the batter was out until the on-field umpires intervened and called for a review. Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari was stumped in bizarre fashion

The incident happened on the first ball of the 20th over when Nahida Akter dished out a slider just outside off as Dilhari looked to play the late cut. However, the batter ended up chopping it to the right of the keeper, before the ball ricocheted onto the stumps. A simple replay of the delivery by the broadcasters confirmed this, and that was precisely what the Bangladesh players realised as well, as they returned to their respective positions. In fact, there was no appeal as well, not even from the wicketkeeper.

However, the umpires paused the game and got into a quick chat, before it was refereed to the third umpire to check for a stumping. It was then that the replay revealed how the batter had been struck by cruel fate. When the ball had ricocheted onto the stumps, for that brief millisecond, Dilhari's leg was in the air, and by the time it came down, the bails were lit. Hence, the giant screen quickly flashed 'OUT'.

Bangladesh players only realised when the third umpire's verdict was shown on the screen, sparking a jubilant celebration, while Dilhari stood there in disbelief. She even walked up to the umpire to understand what had happened.

Bangladesh put on an inspiring show with the ball. While it initially seemed that Sri Lanka could post a challenging 270-280 run total, their lower order fell apart, losing the final six wickets for just 28 runs.

Haisini Perera, who carved out a career-best 85, was the fulcrum of Sri Lanka's innings with her maiden fifty, stitching two crucial partnerships with Chamari Athapaththu (46) and Nilakshika Silva (37) on the way, but Shorna Akter took away the bragging rights with a fine spell of 10-4-27-3. And once the partnership between Perera and Silva ended, Sri Lanka just unraveled as Bangladesh folded them for 202 runs in 48.4 overs.