IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday informed through an official release that head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff.

"Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19," the release said.

Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.

"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021," the release further added.

Sri Lanka recently hosted England for a two-match Test series, where they were beaten 0-2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka cricket mickey arthur
app
Close
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

Analysis - Can Joe Root sweep his way to success against spin in India?

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: Root was also England's highest run-getter on their last trip to India where he amassed over 400 runs in 5 Test matches but his team ended up losing 0-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
cricket

Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

Reuters, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
cricket

'Ashes gets all the publicity': Prior says winning in India tougher

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Matt Prior, who was a member of the England side which won the Test series in India back in 2011-12, said that victory will ‘pip’ the Ashes win against Australia in 2010-11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
cricket

'He’ll get back to scoring hundreds': Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
cricket

I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Root has not given up on his T20 ambitions, months after being ignored for a series against Australia at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Mike Gatting shares tales of England's tour of India in 1984-85

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
India vs England: Ahead of the four-match Test series, former England captain Mike Gatting spoke about his memories of visiting the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
cricket

‘Back to training’: Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out at nets ahead of 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Rahane shared the video of his batting practice on Twitter. The Indian vice-captain can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the front foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
cricket

‘I do have good plans’: Kuldeep speaks about tackling English batsmen at Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Ahead of the series opener in Chennai, Kuldeep spoke about his plans to contain the English batters and the challenges which await him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
cricket

‘It’s truly a remarkable victory’: Williamson hails India’s triumph against AUS

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Williamson said that playing without their top-performers because of injury and beating Australia in their own backyard is a ‘remarkable’ result.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP