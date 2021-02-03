Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
- Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday informed through an official release that head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19.
"Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19.
"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff.
"Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19," the release said.
"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021," the release further added.
Sri Lanka recently hosted England for a two-match Test series, where they were beaten 0-2.
