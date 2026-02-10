Sri Lanka President breathes sigh of relief, thanks Pakistan PM for agreeing to play India in T20 World Cup

The President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reversing his earlier decision and paving the way for the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan to go ahead at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The entire saga began on February 1, when the Shehbaz-led Government announced that the senior men's team wouldn't take the field against India in the tournament. This led to one week of back-channel negotiations, and it all came to an end when Shehbaz made a U-turn. India will face Pakistan on Sunday. (AFP)

Late on Monday night, the official announcement was made, following the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirming that no sanctions would be imposed on Bangladesh for not being part of the T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh were also given the hosting rights for one ICC event before 2031.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi's no-holds-barred response to ICC sanctions threat: ‘Everyone knows our Field Marshall Asim Munir’ Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Sri Lanka President thanked Sharif for ensuring that the match goes ahead as planned and there are no more hiccups.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @CMShehbaz, for ensuring the game we all love goes on. Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned,” the Sri Lanka President wrote on X.

“As co-host of the tournament, Sri Lanka thanks the @ICC and all concerned for their efforts. Sri Lanka hasn’t forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns,” he added.