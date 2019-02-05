Sri Lanka’s Angelo Perera creates history, equals 81-year-old record in first-class cricket

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Perera created history on Tuesday as he became the second batsman to achieve one of the rarest feats in first-class cricket. The 28-year-old, who plays for Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC), scored two double hundreds in a single first-class match against Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) to achieve the feat.

The NCC skipper scored 201 runs off 203 deliveries in the first innings and then followed it up with another double hundred (231 off 268 balls) in the second innings. However, despite his brilliant effort, the match ended in a draw.

READ: Virat Kohli reminds me of Imran Khan in many ways - Ravi Shastri

The only other instance when a batsman scored two double centuries in the same first-class encounter was way back in 1938 when Arthur Fagg of England achieved the feat against Essex at Colchester.

The 28-year-old Perera was at his best against a formidable bowling attack as he smashed a total of 40 boundaries and four sixes to amass a total of staggering 432 runs in two innings for his team. He is the only batsman in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit with two double centuries under his belt this season.

READ: Ashwin, Jadeja or Kuldeep - Shastri names India’s No. 1 choice

Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka in March 2013 against Bangladesh in a T20I game in Pallekele. Later that year, he also got his maiden ODI cap for Sri Lanka in July against South Africa at the same venue. However, his international career son took a downward spiral after unimpressive performances with the bat.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:51 IST