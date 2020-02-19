e-paper
Sri Lanka’s Gunathilaka out of Windies ODI series

Gunathilaka has been replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka’s squad, which will be led by opener Dimuth Karunaratne.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Colombo
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (AP)
         

All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will miss the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies due to injury, the cricket board said Wednesday. The 28-year-old was excluded from the 15-member squad as a recurring back injury had worsened, a board official said.

Gunathilaka has been replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka’s squad, which will be led by opener Dimuth Karunaratne.

The first ODI is on Saturday in Colombo, while the second takes place in Hambantota on February 26. The final will be held on March 1 in Kandy. After the ODI series the sides will play two Twenty20 matches.

The Sri Lanka squad for the ODI series:Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara

