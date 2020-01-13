e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Zimbabwe

The board is yet to announce Sri Lanka’s Test squad for the two matches. Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Colombo
Sri Lanka's coach Mickey Arthur briefs players during a practice session.
Sri Lanka's coach Mickey Arthur briefs players during a practice session.(AP)
         

Sri Lanka’s cricket team will leave for Zimbabwe on Thursday to play a two-match Test series -- the first since the African host nation’s suspension was lifted by the ICC. Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said.

The board is yet to announce Sri Lanka’s Test squad for the two matches.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh.

The country was barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Political turmoil within the sport and a string of humiliating performances led Zimbabwe to suspend their Test involvement in 2005, although they continued to play one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.

They returned to Test cricket in 2011 but are languishing in 11th place in the rankings, one ahead of Ireland.

Sixth-ranked Sri Lanka last month became the first nation to tour Pakistan since 2009.

