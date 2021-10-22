Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup

  • T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow live score and updates of theT20 World Cup 2021 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup(TWITTER/ICC)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:18 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Pieter Seelaar's Netherlands take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the final Qualifying game of the T20 World Cup. The Asian giants have already secured a berth in the Super 12 stage and the Dutch side have already been knocked out. However, the two teams still have a lot to play for. While SL would look to conitnue their winnning momentum, the Netherland would look to finish the tournament on a high. 

For now, Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl.

 

 

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

 

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

