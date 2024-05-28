Explore
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

May 28, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    May 28, 2024 7:07 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM
    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score, Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score, Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Match will start on 28 May 2024 at 08:00 PM

Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
    Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 28, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details
    Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands to be held at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

