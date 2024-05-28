Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 28 May 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Sri Lanka squad -
Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details
Match 4 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands to be held at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.