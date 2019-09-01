Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates in Pallekele

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Live updates: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy. The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests. “We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain. “Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he’s making his debut. We have a long way to go and it’s time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team.”

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 19:05 IST