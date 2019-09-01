e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates: Follow live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live score and updates (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Live updates: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy. The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests. “We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain. “Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he’s making his debut. We have a long way to go and it’s time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team.”

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha

 

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 19:05 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss