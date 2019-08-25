Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 live scorecard and commentary

cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live:

Day 3 Report: Tom Latham powered New Zealand’s first innings reply after Sri Lanka posted 244 on day three of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Saturday. Latham, on 111, put together an unbeaten 70-run stand with B.J. Watling, on 25, to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling attack that had made early inroads into the Kiwi batting. The tourists were 196 for four at stumps, still trailing Sri Lanka by 48 runs. Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva made 109 to lift Sri Lanka after they resumed the day on 144 for six following their decision to bat first.

