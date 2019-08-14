e-paper
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live cricket score: 1st Test Day 1 in Galle

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Catch all the action of the first day of the first Test between the two teams in Galle.

Aug 14, 2019
Toss: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the opening test against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle. The two-test series, with the second match set for Colombo, is the first for both teams in the newly launched World Test Championship, which features the top nine test-playing nations competing in a league across two years. Both side selected three spinners, with the pitch expected to offer turn for slow bowlers.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

