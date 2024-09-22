Explore
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 80 overs is 276/5

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 22, 2024 10:22 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 276/5 after 80 overs, Kusal Mendis at 17 runs and Angelo Mathews at 44 runs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Sep 2024 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
    New Zealand squad -
    Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 22, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 276/5 after 80 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Kusal Mendis 17 (15)
    Angelo Mathews 44 (92)
    New Zealand
    Ajaz Patel 2/85 (23)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 276/5 after 79.5 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! Errs it line down the leg side, Kusal Mendis picks it well and tickles it fine for a boundary.

    Sep 22, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Angelo Mathews smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 271/5 after 79.2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Slower one, shorter too, Angelo Mathews rocks back and slaps it magnificently through covers for a boundary.

    Sep 22, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 267/5 after 79 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Angelo Mathews 39 (89)
    Kusal Mendis 13 (12)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/31 (14)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 261/5 after 78 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Angelo Mathews 36 (86)
    Kusal Mendis 10 (9)
    New Zealand
    Ajaz Patel 2/76 (22)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 260/5 after 77.2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Nice counter from Kusal Mendis! Full, on middle, Kusal Mendis gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.

    Sep 22, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 256/5 after 77 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Kusal Mendis 5 (6)
    Angelo Mathews 36 (83)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/25 (13)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Sri Lanka at 255/5 after 76.4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just short of the fielder though! Length, outside off, Kusal Mendis looks to guide it but gets a slight edge. It lands just short of the slip fielder and races away.

    Sep 22, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 250/5 after 76 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Kusal Mendis 0 (2)
    Angelo Mathews 35 (81)
    New Zealand
    Ajaz Patel 2/71 (21)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva is out and Sri Lanka at 250/5 after 75.4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! st Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel.

    Sep 22, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 248/4 after 75 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Angelo Mathews 35 (81)
    Dhananjaya de Silva 40 (73)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/19 (12)

    Sep 22, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Angelo Mathews smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Sri Lanka at 248/4 after 74.3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR BYES! Bonus runs! A wayward bouncer, on middle, Angelo Mathews looksnto pull it but misses. Blundell misses as he was too near of the wicket as the ball races away.

    Sep 22, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 243/4 after 74 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Dhananjaya de Silva 39 (72)
    Angelo Mathews 35 (76)
    New Zealand
    Ajaz Patel 1/71 (20)

    Sep 22, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka at 240/4 after 73 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    Sri Lanka
    Angelo Mathews 34 (74)
    Dhananjaya de Silva 37 (68)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/18 (11)

    Sep 22, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    1st Test (Day5) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

