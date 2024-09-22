Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 80 overs is 276/5
- 31 Mins agoSri Lanka at 276/5 after 80 overs
- 31 Mins agoKusal Mendis smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 276/5 after 79.5 overs
- 33 Mins agoAngelo Mathews smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 271/5 after 79.2 overs
- 35 Mins agoSri Lanka at 267/5 after 79 overs
- 39 Mins agoSri Lanka at 261/5 after 78 overs
- 41 Mins agoKusal Mendis smashed a Four on Ajaz Patel bowling . Sri Lanka at 260/5 after 77.2 overs
- 42 Mins agoSri Lanka at 256/5 after 77 overs
- 43 Mins agoKusal Mendis smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Sri Lanka at 255/5 after 76.4 overs
- 46 Mins agoSri Lanka at 250/5 after 76 overs
- 48 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva is out and Sri Lanka at 250/5 after 75.4 overs
- 52 Mins agoSri Lanka at 248/4 after 75 overs
- 53 Mins agoAngelo Mathews smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . Sri Lanka at 248/4 after 74.3 overs
- 56 Mins agoSri Lanka at 243/4 after 74 overs
- 59 Mins agoSri Lanka at 240/4 after 73 overs
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Sep 2024 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka squad -
Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand squad -
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke...Read More
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! Errs it line down the leg side, Kusal Mendis picks it well and tickles it fine for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Slower one, shorter too, Angelo Mathews rocks back and slaps it magnificently through covers for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Nice counter from Kusal Mendis! Full, on middle, Kusal Mendis gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Just short of the fielder though! Length, outside off, Kusal Mendis looks to guide it but gets a slight edge. It lands just short of the slip fielder and races away.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! st Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR BYES! Bonus runs! A wayward bouncer, on middle, Angelo Mathews looksnto pull it but misses. Blundell misses as he was too near of the wicket as the ball races away.
