Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 19 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes...Read More
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes (In for Nathan Smith), Adam Milne (In for Jacob Duffy).
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nishan Madushka (In for Pathum Nissanka), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando (In for Kusal Mendis), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe (On debut) (In for Kamindu Mendis), Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz (In for Asitha Fernando).
