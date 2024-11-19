Explore
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 19, 2024 2:13 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 19 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
    New Zealand squad -
    Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 19, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes (In for Nathan Smith), Adam Milne (In for Jacob Duffy).

    Nov 19, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nishan Madushka (In for Pathum Nissanka), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando (In for Kusal Mendis), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe (On debut) (In for Kamindu Mendis), Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz (In for Asitha Fernando).

    Nov 19, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    3rd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

