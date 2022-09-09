Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: SL take on PAK in dress rehearsal for Dubai final; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to continue their unbeaten run in last-four stage as they square off against each other before the final on Sunday. Follow Live Score and Updates of the SL vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai, here.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in the last 'Super 4' game of the tournament, which serves as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final. Pakistan entered the final with a one-wicket win over Afghanistan, as Naseem Shah plundered back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old clobbered consecutive sixes off pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full tosses. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stunned defending champions India by six wickets to progress further. The island nation made a remarkable comeback in the competition. After losing their opening group match against Afghanistan, they chased down big totals against Bangladesh to qualify for Super 4 and beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to fine-tune their skills prior to the final game in Dubai.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live Score: Focus on Sri Lanka openers
Sri Lanka stunned defending champions India as they recorded a six-wicket win in the Super 4 contest earlier this week.
Half centuries by opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka to 174-4 for its third straight successful run-chase of 170-plus in the competition. Fans will expect the island nation to do an encore tonight.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:50 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live Score: Matthew Hayden as team mentor for T20 WC
Pakistan have appointed former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden as their mentor ahead of next month's T20 WC in Australia. Hayden served the Pakistan team in a similar role during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the Asian side won all its five group games before losing in the semifinals to Australia.
“Hayden brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:48 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan warns his teammates
Pakistan may have put up a fine show thus far in the competition, but Shadab Khan has warned his Pakistan team that there remains work to do. "I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match," said Shadad after the Afghanistan game.
"Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that's what is our goal. Hopefully, we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes."
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:44 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live Score: Players to watch out for
Dilshan Madhushanka was brilliant against India with his 3-24. He clean bowled Kohli in his second over and then removed Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda in his return spell to thwart India’s hopes of putting up a daunting total.
For Pakistan, Shadab Khan's role remains crucial. He was named man of the match against Afghanistan for 1-27 and 36 with the bat.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:37 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live Updates, Asia Cup: Spotlight on Babar Azam
Today's dead rubber will present both teams with a chance to fine-tune their skillset and try out new combinations. The spotlight will be on Babar Azam, who has struggled for runs so far in the competition. While he looks to notch up his first big score, Sri Lanka expects runs from their opening duo of Nissanka and Mendis.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:24 PM IST
SL vs PAK Live Score: Naseem Shah's final over heroics
Pakistan entered the final after Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over versus Afghanistan. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two sixes to take his team home. Pakistan’s win also ended India’s slim chances to reach the final.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates
Afghanistan, who won their group games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, faltered in the Super 4 stage, losing all three games. India also couldn’t make it to the final after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The focus now shifts to the last Super 4 game, which acts as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final.
-
Sep 09, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the final Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The game will serve as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final, which has all the elements of a blockbuster.
Pakistan entered the final with a thrilling win over Afghanistan, while Sri Lanka stunned defending champions India to record two wins in two games. Sri Lanka and Pakistan now cross paths prior to the much-anticipated final in Dubai... stay tuned for Live updates!