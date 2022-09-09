Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: SL take on PAK in dress rehearsal for Dubai final; Toss at 7:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in the last 'Super 4' game of the tournament, which serves as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final. Pakistan entered the final with a one-wicket win over Afghanistan, as Naseem Shah plundered back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old clobbered consecutive sixes off pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full tosses. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stunned defending champions India by six wickets to progress further. The island nation made a remarkable comeback in the competition. After losing their opening group match against Afghanistan, they chased down big totals against Bangladesh to qualify for Super 4 and beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to fine-tune their skills prior to the final game in Dubai.

