Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: SL take on PAK in dress rehearsal for Dubai final; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
Live

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: SL take on PAK in dress rehearsal for Dubai final; Toss at 7:00 PM IST

cricket
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to continue their unbeaten run in last-four stage as they square off against each other before the final on Sunday. Follow Live Score and Updates of the SL vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai, here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Score
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Score
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in the last 'Super 4' game of the tournament, which serves as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final. Pakistan entered the final with a one-wicket win over Afghanistan, as Naseem Shah plundered back-to-back sixes in the last over against Afghanistan. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old clobbered consecutive sixes off pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full tosses. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stunned defending champions India by six wickets to progress further. The island nation made a remarkable comeback in the competition. After losing their opening group match against Afghanistan, they chased down big totals against Bangladesh to qualify for Super 4 and beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to fine-tune their skills prior to the final game in Dubai.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live Score: Focus on Sri Lanka openers 

    Sri Lanka stunned defending champions India as they recorded a six-wicket win in the Super 4 contest earlier this week. 

    Half centuries by opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka to 174-4 for its third straight successful run-chase of 170-plus in the competition. Fans will expect the island nation to do an encore tonight.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:50 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live Score: Matthew Hayden as team mentor for T20 WC

    Pakistan have appointed former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden as their mentor ahead of next month's T20 WC in Australia. Hayden served the Pakistan team in a similar role during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the Asian side won all its five group games before losing in the semifinals to Australia.

    “Hayden brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan warns his teammates

    Pakistan may have put up a fine show thus far in the competition, but Shadab Khan has warned his Pakistan team that there remains work to do. "I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match," said Shadad after the Afghanistan game.

    "Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that's what is our goal. Hopefully, we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes."

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live Score: Players to watch out for

    Dilshan Madhushanka was brilliant against India with his 3-24. He clean bowled Kohli in his second over and then removed Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda in his return spell to thwart India’s hopes of putting up a daunting total.

    For Pakistan, Shadab Khan's role remains crucial. He was named man of the match against Afghanistan for 1-27 and 36 with the bat.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:37 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live Updates, Asia Cup: Spotlight on Babar Azam

    Today's dead rubber will present both teams with a chance to fine-tune their skillset and try out new combinations. The spotlight will be on Babar Azam, who has struggled for runs so far in the competition. While he looks to notch up his first big score, Sri Lanka expects runs from their opening duo of Nissanka and Mendis.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    SL vs PAK Live Score: Naseem Shah's final over heroics

    Pakistan entered the final after Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over versus Afghanistan. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two sixes to take his team home. Pakistan’s win also ended India’s slim chances to reach the final.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates

    Afghanistan, who won their group games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, faltered in the Super 4 stage, losing all three games. India also couldn’t make it to the final after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The focus now shifts to the last Super 4 game, which acts as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:08 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the final Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The game will serve as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final, which has all the elements of a blockbuster. 

    Pakistan entered the final with a thrilling win over Afghanistan, while Sri Lanka stunned defending champions India to record two wins in two games. Sri Lanka and Pakistan now cross paths prior to the much-anticipated final in Dubai... stay tuned for Live updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asia cup sri lanka cricket pakistan cricket + 1 more

Shastri drops massive ‘third opener’ statement after Virat Kohli's century

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:28 PM IST

India's star batter Virat Kohli ended a long wait for a century when he smashed an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 game on Thursday.

Virat Kohli(BCCI Twitter)
Virat Kohli(BCCI Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score: SL face PAK in dress rehearsal for Dubai final

cricket
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: Sri Lanka and Pakistan look to continue their unbeaten run in last-four stage as they square off against each other before the final on Sunday. Follow Live Score and Updates of the SL vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai, here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Score
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Score
ByHT Sports Desk

'Kohli might get drained, break his bones but scoring next 29 centuries crucial'

cricket
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 06:06 PM IST

Virat Kohli, already being counted among all-time greats by cricket experts has received huge plaudits from Akhtar, who appreciated the star India batter for his magnificent feat and expressed what he felt about the whirlwind unbeaten 122 off 61 balls.

Virat Kohli after scoring a 100 yesterday(Getty)
Virat Kohli after scoring a 100 yesterday(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'When we lost last year, everyone said it was Virat Kohli's fault, now...'

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:53 PM IST

India had fallen out of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year after losing their first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand and now fail to reach the Asia Cup final in the same venue after losing their first two matches in the Super 4 stage.

India had changed their captain and head coach after the T20 World Cup last year.(Getty Images/AP)
India had changed their captain and head coach after the T20 World Cup last year.(Getty Images/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

England's Issy Wong names franchise she would like to play for in women's IPL

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:08 PM IST

Speaking to Hindustan Times, England pacer Issy Wong revealed the name of the franchise she would like to play for in the inaugural edition of the women's Indian Premier League (IPL). Wong also named 3 Indian batters to watch out for in the England series.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, England pacer Issy Wong showered praise on three Indian batters ahead of the white-ball series(Instagram @Issy Wong/ BCCI)
Speaking to Hindustan Times, England pacer Issy Wong showered praise on three Indian batters ahead of the white-ball series(Instagram @Issy Wong/ BCCI)
BySiddharth Thakur
Close Story

'If you go for 1000 days without century...': India veteran on Kohli's ‘burden’

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Kohli's 71st hundred on Thursday puts him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead with 100 international tons under his belt.

India's Virat Kohli holds the locket before kissing it as he celebrates scoring a century&nbsp;(AP)
India's Virat Kohli holds the locket before kissing it as he celebrates scoring a century (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Watch SL vs PAK

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:03 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Match Online.

Pakistan registered a thrilling win over Afghanistan to storm into the final of Asia Cup 2022(AP)
Pakistan registered a thrilling win over Afghanistan to storm into the final of Asia Cup 2022(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Ramiz Raja reveals his blunt remark to Pakistan captain over lack of runs

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 03:53 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed he talked to Babar Azam over his lack of runs in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Babar Azam; Ramiz Raja(ICC/YouTube)
Babar Azam; Ramiz Raja(ICC/YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match becomes most-watched T20I outside of World Cups

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:04 PM IST

The high-octane blockbuster between India and Pakistan on August 28th, 2022, recorded a cumulative reach of 133 million and registered 13.6 billion minutes, registering a growth of almost 30 percent compared to the Ind-Pak encounter in Asia Cup 2016.

India and Pakistan battled twice in Asia Cup with both teams winning a match each(Getty)
India and Pakistan battled twice in Asia Cup with both teams winning a match each(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Kohli can't control his laugh after Rohit's 56-second-long Hindi question

cricket
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 04:03 PM IST

The Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli interview, after India's 101-run win vs Afghanistan started on a lighter note. After Rohit's 56-second-long question in Hindi, Kohli could not control his laughter. Watch Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Rohit Sharma's question in Hindi.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat after India's win against Afghanistan
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat after India's win against Afghanistan
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Pakistan bring back Matthew Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Matthew Hayden, who was part of Pakistan's coaching staff last year in the T20 World Cup, will reunite with Babar Azam's side in this year's tournament.

Hayden worked with Pakistan when it reached the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup(Getty Images)
Hayden worked with Pakistan when it reached the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup(Getty Images)
Reuters |
Close Story

Watch: Kohli dances at the crease before smashing boundaries to reach record ton

cricket
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 12:57 PM IST

A confident Virat Kohli was spotted dancing to the DJ's tune while at the crease en route to his sensational and record maiden century in T20I cricket.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Koi 1 crore dega...': PAK fan's reaction after getting bat autographed by Kohli

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:29 PM IST

As memorable the match was for the former India captain, it was equally so for a “lucky” Pakistan fan who managed to get his bat autographed by Kohli shortly after his century.

Virat Kohli (left); ‘Lucky’ Pakistan fan
Virat Kohli (left); ‘Lucky’ Pakistan fan
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Elderly man bows down to Virat Kohli after his 71st international century

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Virat Kohli broke his century drought, which stretched for nearly three years, by smashing a record 122 not out off 61 balls.

Kohli broke his century drought in sensational style(Twitter)
Kohli broke his century drought in sensational style(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Pant's 'sab control mein hai' remark as Karthik gets smashed for 2 sixes

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Not many imagined Dinesh Karthik to be among those experiments, not with the bat, but with the ball, a decision that left his teammates amused during the Asia Cup 2022 tie against Afghanistan before Rishabh Pant pulled off an epic remark.

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik
Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out