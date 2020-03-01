Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI live score and updates at Pallekele

cricket

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:42 IST

Live Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI against West Indies. Sri Lanka are playing the same team that won the second ODI and it is expected that the dry pitch could help the spinners. Sri Lanka have already won the three-match series after winning the first two ODIs.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep