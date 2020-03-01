e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI live score and updates at Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI live score and updates at Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Follow live score and updates from the third ODI encounter between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele.

cricket Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando, right, and West Indies' Roston Chase collide during the second one day international cricket match.
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando, right, and West Indies' Roston Chase collide during the second one day international cricket match.(AP)
         

Live Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI against West Indies. Sri Lanka are playing the same team that won the second ODI and it is expected that the dry pitch could help the spinners. Sri Lanka have already won the three-match series after winning the first two ODIs.

 

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news