News / Cricket / Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka found not guilty of rape charges in Australian court case

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka found not guilty of rape charges in Australian court case

AP |
Sep 28, 2023 10:52 AM IST

Judge Sarah Huggett acquitted the 32-year-old player as he sat at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Thursday listening to the decision.

Sri Lankan cricket international Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of raping a woman he met on a dating site during the south Asian team's tour of Australia last November.

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka before a cricket match in 2018(REUTERS)
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka before a cricket match in 2018(REUTERS)

Judge Sarah Huggett acquitted the 32-year-old player as he sat at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Thursday listening to the decision.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Huggett found that the alleged victim, who cannot be legally named, was an intelligent witness who did not deliberately give false evidence about the use of a condom but was motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavorable light.

“I find that the evidence regarding the complaint far from supports the complainant. Rather it undermines the reliability of her evidence,” she said.

Gunathilaka and the woman met for drinks at a bar before having pizza together in downtown Sydney and catching a ferry to the woman’s home in the city's eastern suburbs.

The woman accused him of various acts of aggression and violence. Police initially brought four charges against the 32-year-old, who was arrested at a city hotel just hours before Sri Lankan team was due to fly out home on Nov. 6.

Prosecutors later dropped three of those charges.

Gunathilaka maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

During the judge-alone trial, defense lawyers attacked the credibility of the woman, claiming her story shifted over time and that she edited her version of events to paint Gunathilaka as an aggressive person.

Gunathilaka had been on bail during the trial but was unable to play international cricket or return to his hometown of Colombo in Sri Lanka.

He traveled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 World Cup squad last year but only played in the team's first game before being ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out