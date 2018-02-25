Sridevi no more: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly pay tributes to Bollywood great

The nation woke up to the sorry news of actress Sridevi’s untimely death on Sunday with the Indian cinema veteran passing away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Sridevi was one of the leading actresses of her time having debuted back in 1978 in the movie Solva Sawan. Best known for her versatility, Sridevi had made a comeback to the silver screen with English Vinglish in 2012 after taking nearly a 15-year hiatus from Bollywood. Not only did she roll back her years and went on to deliver a stunning performance, the movie was both critically acclaimed and enjoyed commercial success.

Sridevi was married to producer Boney Kapoor and has two daughters — Khushi and Janhvi. Her last appearance in a movie would be in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which is slated for release later this year.

She was just 54 and the news struck like a jolt for her fans who took to Twitter to pay their tributes alongside other artistes and professionals associated with the industry. A few sportspersons, too, joined the list with former India international Sachin Tendulkar stating: “To hear that Sridevi is no longer with us, it’s hard to digest. My condolences to her family members and everyone who’s followed her career, and loved her, loved her for everything that she was and she did for us,” while addressing reporters at an event.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, too, stated that the news was difficult to come to terms with. “So shocked to hear the news of Sridevi ji... met her few months ago at my show ... just can’t believe it ..”, he posted on his official Twitter handle.

So shocked to hear the news of Sridevi ji... met her few months ago at my show ... just can’t believe it .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2018

Such a tragic loss. Sridevi was one of my favorite actors. The industry has lost a huge star #RIP #Sridevi — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 25, 2018