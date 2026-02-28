Srikkanth blasts 'sixth-bowling option' Shivam Dube over wayward line: ‘Did you see where he was bowling?’

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube had a difficult outing with the ball against Zimbabwe, conceding 46 runs in just two overs. Used as the sixth-bowling option, Shivam has often chipped in effectively when skipper Suryakumar Yadav turned to him, but this time things didn’t go his way. Fortunately for India, net run rate was no longer a factor in their semi-final qualification, or those expensive overs could have proved costly. The lanky pacer appeared out of rhythm and struggled with line and length, failing to land on the off-side cut strip, and also bowled four wides along with a couple of no-balls. Shivam Dube had a forgettable outing with ball vs Zimbabwe. (PTI)

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth weighed in on India’s performance, praising the batting track but pointing out concerns over Dube’s wayward line and length. He highlighted how the all-rounder struggled with control, bowling well outside the off-stump and lacking consistency in his two overs.

“I don’t think bowling is a concern. It was a good batting track. My only concern is the sixth bowler. Did you see where Dube was bowling? He was bowling on the sixth stump. I have not seen bowling like that,” he said on ‘Cheeky Cheeka’.

Srikkanth explained that India’s approach was influenced by the comfort of a strong total, allowing the team to give some bowlers, like Dube, extra overs for practice. With net run rate no longer a factor, the focus was simply on securing the win.

“I think they had the luxury of runs behind them so they wanted to give some bowling practice. The question of net run rate was out of the window. It was just about winning the game,” he added.

“India will not need to try six bowlers vs West Indies” The former India skipper further expressed confidence in India’s overall strength, backing the team to bounce back after their loss to South Africa and remain on track for the T20 World Cup.

“I said that even after losing to South Africa, India would win in Chennai and would be on the road to win the cup. It is a gun team. Arshdeep bowling well, Bumrah bowling well, Varun and Hardik are decent. You will not need to try six bowlers against the West Indies. If needed, we can look into it when the semifinal comes,” he said.