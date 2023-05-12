Stability key for table-toppers Gujarat, look to cement top-two spot: GT's Predicted XI vs MI in IPL 2023

Top of the table Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12. GT have won eight and lost only three of their eleven games so far and have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led side will very much want to finish top and go straight to the qualifier and will look for a third consecutive win against MI. Gujarat Titans celebrate a wicket.(AP)

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in a heart-breaking manner in the final over of the game. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over in Ahmedabad. GT then got back to winning ways after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over LSG in Lucknow. GT then beat MI at the in Ahmedabad. And then came away with two points from Kolkata with a convincing performance. Gt then lost to DC by 5 runs in Ahmedabad in a low-scoring encounter. But they got straight back to winning ways with a dominant performance against RR.

Last time out against LSG, a fantastic batting performance saw Wriddhiman Saha smash a scintillating 81(43) and Shubman Gill hit an effortless 94*(51) to power the home side to a gigantic total of 227/2. Mohit Sharma then led the way with the ball with a fantastic spell of 4-0-29-4 as a collective bowling effort saw GT survive Kyle Mayers (48 off 32), Quinton de Kock (71 off 42) blitzes to win the match by 56 runs.

Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 469 runs in the eleven innings. Saha has scored 273 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have scored 205 and 201 runs respectively so far this season. Hardik Pandya has recently looked in great nick after a slow start to the season. He has scored 277 runs so far.

Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team.

The bowlers have been brilliant all season for GT. Rashid Khan has picked up 19 wickets at an economy of 8 in the eleven games so far.

Mohammed Shami has also picked up 19 wickets so far at an economy of 7 runs an over. Alzarri Joseph has taken 7 wickets but has lost his place in the line-up to Noor Ahmed in the last few games. Ahmed has been brilliant in the seven games he has played, picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 7. Mohit Sharma has also picked up 12 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 7. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little and Jayant Yadav are all Impact player options for GT.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

