Stage set for India vs South Africa World Cup blockbuster at Eden: Graeme Smith

While both teams still have one round left to play, everyone is already looking forward to November 5, when India take on South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens. They have easily been the two most impressive sides in the tournament -- India with their all-round package and South Africa, with their power-hitting -- and that is why they occupy the top-two spots in the league table after six rounds. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith(Getty)

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes the match will be an occasion to remember for the players. He knows what it is to play India at home, having been captain when they faced India at Nagpur during the 2011 World Cup.

“India has been incredible in this tournament. I am hoping that by the time we get there (India vs SA), it will be a top of the table clash. I haven’t played India at Eden Gardens but the atmosphere, the pitch, vibe and atmosphere are incredible. It’s going to be an occasion to remember for this South African team," said the SA20 League Commissioner in Mumbai on Monday.

Except for a blip against Netherlands, South Africa have blown away all their opponents before taking a big step in slaying their chokers tag by pulling off a nerve-wracking chase over Pakistan. On the other hand, India has been on a sensational run with an all-win record.

Smith feels India's players have handled the pressure of expectations very well.

“Everyone had expectations that they (India) would do well and I think they have handled the expectations of handling a home World Cup really well. Also, that Virat Kohli (355 runs at 88.50) and Rohit Sharma (398 runs at 66.33) have had big tournaments is important to them,” said the former opener.

While the top batters have come to the party for India, Smith was also bowled over by the home team's bowling performance in Lucknow against England on Sunday. Batting first India's batting didn’t really click and were left to defend a below par 229. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled searing opening spells to prize open the game for India by reducing the defending champions to 39/4.

“The injury to Hardik Pandya messes with the balance but the bowling is standout. Lots of attacking weapons, they have three seamers who can take wickets. Bumrah is back to his best. The two spinners have been outstanding. It’s been a batter-dominated tournament with lots of high scores, but India have had five bowlers who can pick wickets at any time which is an asset to control teams,” said Smith.

Leading the way has been captain Rohit. His captaincy has been spot-on and the knock of 87 off 101 balls on a difficult pitch was another masterpiece.

“Rohit’s been excellent. He's been batting at his best. He’s a very calm guy with a relaxed demeanour. His tactical decision-making has been very good so far. He’s got great tools which he can use, which he has used very well.

“I think just watching Rohit in the past few IPLs and India games, he’s trying to be a lot more attacking at the start of his innings. He’s got so much experience. His ability to read situations is good. For India, coming to the main part of the tournament, him and Virat playing well is huge. If I was coming up against India, I would be thinking how do you control those two. Those two are the glue around the team.”

Shreyas Iyer’s game against the short ball remains a cause of concern. Against England, he picked the wrong length to pull to be caught at mind-on. The second time he was out playing the pull shot.

“And it's going with Shreyas for a while," said Smith. "I remember it from a couple of IPLs ago. It’s also slightly technical. I am sure they are working on it in the nets. It's like winning in the semi-finals (for South Africa), until you have done it, he’s got to go in the middle and find a way to cope with it. Because with the word going around, teams will use it. South Africa has got fast bowlers, you expect them to come after him that way. It’s a thing; the moment you have got a weakness, it spreads like wildfire. The only way you do it is you train and mentally find a way to cope with it.”

South Africa held their nerve to scrape past Pakistan by one-wicket but they will need to do more to convince they can handle the pressure. So, are the Proteas a force while chasing?

“The funny thing about World Cups is, they came in with no expectation and they have exceeded expectation, playing so well. With every team, you can find something…what about this. The game against Pakistan on a slow surface in Chennai was a good one for them to win. I don’t see why batting first or second, that batting line up can't do well. I wouldn’t think too much about it.”

