Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Marvel stalwart Stan Lee

Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to Stan Lee on Tuesday after the Spiderman co-creator and Marvel Comics legend died at the age of 95. The Indian cricket team limited-overs vice-captain took to Twitter and wrote: “.@TheRealStanLee - you will be missed. No Marvel movie will be complete without you. Thank you for leaving us with some of the greatest heroes of all time. And giving me my favourite superhero #Hulk #RIP”

.@TheRealStanLee - you will be missed. No Marvel movie will be complete without you. Thank you for leaving us with some of the greatest heroes of all time. And giving me my favourite superhero #Hulk #RIP pic.twitter.com/wEHRK6XzSy — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 13, 2018

Rohit Sharma’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side - Mumbai Indians - also joined their skipper in paying tribute to the stalwart of the comic book industry as they posted a picture of Rohit with Ironman and Spiderman with the caption reading - “Spiderman🕷, Ironman 🤚, Hitman 🎯 Everyone will miss you #StanLee! #RIP”

Stan Lee, the colourful Marvel Comics patriarch who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling, died at the age of 95, with a string of Hollywood personalities including Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr., paying their emotional tributes to the comic visionary.

Kirk Schneck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, told CNN that the comic giant was taken from his Los Angeles home on Monday morning to Cedar’s Sinai Medical Centre, where he later died. The cause of death is not yet known, according to Schneck.

Lee, born as Stanley Lieber on December 28, 1922, began his career at what was then Timely Comics in 1939. Over the years he was a writer, editor and occasional illustrator.



The comic book business had been then dominated by DC (then National) Comics, creators of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Green Lantern.

In the early ‘60s, Lee was asked to come up with a team of superheroes to compete against DC’s Justice League.

