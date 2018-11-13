Stan Lee dies: Avengers and X-Men unite in tribute; read Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr’s messages

The Avengers and X-Men have united in paying tribute to Stan Lee, the creator of several iconic Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and the X-Men, who died Monday at the age of 95. Captain America actor Chris Evans, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo and Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr, were some of the stars to pay tribute to Lee on social media.

Evans, who has played Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, wrote on Twitter, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

Ruffalo, who made his debut in the MCU with 2012’s first Avengers film, wrote on Twitter that Lee let him “be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.” Ruffalo shared a picture of his Avengers co-stars, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Downey Jr. He wrote alongside a picture of Lee and a statue of Hulk, “Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human.”

The Iron Man star took to Instagram to share his message. Along side a picture of him and Lee, Downey Jr wrote, “I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, in the MCU, said in a statement, ““Stan Lee‘s imagination has held generations in its thrall. He was a kind, generous and funny man and it was an honour to meet him. My love and thoughts to his family.”

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, who was one of the first actors to be a part of a big-budget film based on Lee’s characters, posted a picture and wrote, “We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life.”

Lee has found a new generation of fans thanks to his cameos in several Marvel films. President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, in a statement to Variety, thanked Lee for his contribution, and expressed happiness that Lee had lived to have seen the immense success of the Marvel films.

“The amazing thing to be thankful for is that Stan got to see it all happen,” Feige said. “Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I’ve been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid,” said Feige.

The MCU has become the highest grossing film franchise in the world, with over $7 billion in box office receipts. But offshoot series, such as the X-Men, have also been huge money spinners. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the Deadpool movies, wrote on Twitter, “Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.” Reynolds shared a picture of Lee’s cameo appearance from Deadpool 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, too, shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.”

Tom Holland, one of the most recent entrants into the Marvel world, posted a picture on Instagram with the message, “How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan.” Holland plays Spider-Man in the movies, perhaps Lee’s most famous creation as a comic book writer.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner also posted a picture on Instagram, calling Lee a ‘legend’. The picture shows the two of them posing together.

Other Hollywood personalities to have paid tribute to Lee include Dwayne Johnson, Seth Rogen, Kevin Smith, Kat Dennings, Kaley Cuoco, Patton Oswalt, William Shatner and Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, who wrote on Instagram, “Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That’s where it begins and ends with me. To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest In Peace Dear Stan. You made our time here a better one.”

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

