Star India batter's Gymkhana membership cancelled after father's religious activities inside club premises: Report

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' three-year membership at one of Mumbai's oldest clubs, the Khar Gymkhana, was cancelled after her father, Ivan Rodrigues, reportedly carried out 'religious activities' on the club premises. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Gymkhana officials were compelled to take strict action after members raised an objection over Jemimah's father's recent activities. The report added that Ivan Rodrigues used the club premises to organise religious events to 'covert the vulnerable'. Jemimah's membership was cancelled after an annual general body meeting on Sunday. Notably, Jemimah was the first Indian female cricketer to get honorary Khar Gymkhana membership in 2023. I): India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot(ICC)

“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting held on October 20, 2024," Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani was quoted as saying in the report.

Jemimah's father held 35 religious events inside Gymkhana premises: Official

Another Gymkhana official said Jemimah's father, who is also a cricket coach, used the presidential hall for almost a year and a half to hold 35 events as part of an organisation. “We came to know that Jemimah Rodrigues’s father was attached to an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries. They booked the presidential hall for almost a year and a half and held 35 events. We all know what was happening there,” said Khar Gymkhana managing committee member Shiv Malhotra.

Jemimah Rodrigues with her family; her father, Ivan, standing at extreme right.

“We hear about conversions all over the country, but it’s happening right under our nose. There was dancing, expensive music equipment, big screens. As per Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws Rule 4A of the constitution, Khar Gymkhana does not permit any religious activity,” Malhotra said.

Former Khar Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar said he was informed about the “religious activity” by a staff member. “Me, Malhotra and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room was dark, trance music was playing, and a lady was saying, ‘He is coming to save us’. I was surprised how Gymkhana can allow this in the first place. We protested and it was decided to cancel her membership,” Gadekar said.

Jemimah has represented India in 3 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 104 T20Is, scoring 235, 710, and 2142 runs, respectively. One of the prominent faces of the Indian women's cricket team, Jemimah, was also part of India's T20 World Cup campaign in UAE earlier this month, where they were knocked out from the group stages.