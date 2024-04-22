Star Sports delivers official verdict on Virat Kohli no-ball controversy during KKR vs RCB tie: 'As per the rule book…'

The full toss to Virat Kohli which resulted in his dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders has given birth to a fresh storm in IPL 2024. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter got out to what appeared to be a waist-high full-toss, expected to be called a no-ball. But a huge controversy got triggered when the ball was declared as a legit delivery, leading to a sea of reactions. Kohli argued with the umpire, got in his face, but it did little to change the outcome. Kohli eventually had to make the long way back, disgruntled and displeased as the entire RC camp looked on in disbelief. Star Sports has declared Virat Kohli out. (Star Sports)

The Hawk-Eye technology provided some insight on the dismissal. The reason why Kohli was given out was because he was standing outside his crease. Although at the point of impact, the ball was above waist high, the trajectory of the ball indicated that had Kohli remained inside his crease, it wouldn't have exceeded waist-high. As reactions continue to pour in, Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of the IPL, has issued clarification on the matter, emphasising on the same.

"Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease," it posted on X. "In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed the stepping crease, it was below waist height, making it a fair delivery basis the official rule."

Kohli had started off well, moving to 18 off six balls, and RCB 27 off two overs before he was left gobsmacked with the dismissal. Harshit Rana came running in and bowled a full toss, taking Kohli by surprise. As he tried to defend it, the ball lobbed in the air off Kohli's bat for Rana to complete the caught-and-bowled. Kohli straightaway looked at the square leg umpire before taking the review.

What the third umpire said

"Hi guys, the review is complete. We checked the feet, it's a fair delivery. And it's a fair delivery on height also. So, the batsman is out," TV umpire Michael Gough said. Kohli's frustration knew no limits. Even as he was walking back, he turned to his left, charged towards the umpires and gave them a mouthful. Even RCB captain Faf du Plessis couldn't believe it; he was seen discussing the same with the umpire.

Kohli's dismissal was certainly a big blow to RCB, but their progress was well on track thanks to brisk half-centuries from Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar. The two batters put on 102 runs for the third wicket to keep RCB alive. Handy cameos from Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma almost pulled it back and took RCB over the line. Sharma crunched three sixes off the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc to nearly pull off the impossible, but with three needed off two balls, the left-arm quick had Karn out caught and bowled. With two to get off the last ball for a Super Over, Lockie Ferguson was run out trying to return for the second, giving KKR a narrow one-run win.