'Started in 2018...': Karthik reveals emotional relationship between Rinku, Nayar after KKR star's match-winning knock

India began their post-ODI World Cup campaign in style, defeating Australia by two wickets in the first T20I of their three-match series in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. Chasing 209, India managed to reach 209/8 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of some stunning finishing skills from Rinku Singh. The KKR star hammered an unbeaten knock of 22 runs off 14 balls, packed with four fours. Rinku Singh and Abhishek Nayar hug after India's win.

The hosts were in a tight position in the final over of the innings and were at 202/5 after 19 overs. They lost the wickets of Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh in the third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the 20th over. India needed one run in the final delivery, and Rinku was up against Sean Abbott. But Abbott sent a no ball and Rinku hammered it for a six over long-on to clinch a win.

After guiding India to a win, fans witnessed a warm embrace between Rinku and Abhishek Nayar. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dinesh Karthik explained the pair's relationship and hailed the duo. Nayar was also the reason behind Karthik's comeback in the Indian team, where he was his personal coach. Nayar also recently coached Iyer.

"This is one of the most fulfilling and heart warming pictures going around. The relationship between ABHISHEK NAYAR n RINKU SINGH. It was a partnership that started in 2018 during my time in KKR. Nayar always saw the potential in Rinku , he kept telling me, it was only a matter of time before he did something really special," he said.

"Coming from a small town in aligarh , all he needed was to think big , and I think that shift in mindset was what nayar worked with Rinku majorly about apart from fine-tuning his death hitting skills. Even during the time he had an ACL injury, nayar convinced @VenkyMysore sir who gracefully accepted Rinku to be part of the team and made him travel and stay with KKR. He stayed in nayars house post IPL for many months for Rehab and started working on his batting and had a stellar domestic season and then eventually did what Nayar and kkr always thought he could do , a MATCH WINNING FINISHER.

"And today when I see this photo , i just feel like NAYAR as a coach has grown in stature and can share the happiness he feels for Rinku along with the rest of the world . Must be a surreal feeling seeing one of your students do well at a world stage and also be lucky enough to watch it live as a broadcaster and call the moment Well done @abhisheknayar1 and @rinkusingh235 To many more such stories," he further added.

