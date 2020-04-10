Stay fit, stay in, stay safe: Rohit Sharma’s mantra in lockdown

cricket

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:19 IST

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have been looking to interact with fans to not only keep them entertained, but also to guide them in these difficult times as also keep them aware of the dos and don’ts. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma once again highlighted the importance of staying fit even during lockdown.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Being homebound is no excuse, stay fit, stay in, stay safe.”

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Ashish Nehra believes an IPL is possible in October. “Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100 per cent clearance,” he pointed.