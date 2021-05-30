'Stayed in dressing room for 2-3 hours dancing with Shah Rukh Khan': KKR's unlikely hero recalls 2012 title win

The 2012 Indian Premier League final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings was one of the most thrilling encounters in the tournament's history. After winning the toss and electing to bat on their home ground, CSK's Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina hammered fifties each as they helped their team to a mammoth total of 190/3 in 20 overs.

CSK, who had won the tournament in 2010 and 2011, were looking to get a hat-trick of title wins, and with 191 to chase, it seemed like a difficult task for KKR. But despite losing skipper Gautam Gambhir for 2, KKR opener Manvinder Bisla kept his cool and stitched a 137-run stand with Jacques Kallis.

Bisla slammed 89 runs in 48 balls as he set KKR to go for the win. Kallis' 69 off 49 balls helped the franchise push on after Bisla was dismissed, and eventually, Shakib al Hasan and Manoj Tiwary finished things off. KKR won the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls to spare.

In a recent interaction on ESPNCrincinfo, Bisla recalled KKR's maiden title-win and further explained how he celebrated with the team's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on the night of the win.

"I wanted to see the team home but got out with us needing 50-odd. I had a sinking feeling in my stomach and the disappointment of not seeing the team over the line pricked me. I didn't even take off my pads until the winning runs were hit. The next 30 minutes after I got out seemed rather long, but when Manoj Tiwary hit the winning runs, I can't remember the next few seconds. We'd won, it was mayhem in the dressing room. Shah Rukh Khan, the team owner, was dancing in the stands," he said.

"We stayed in the dressing room for a good two or three hours after the game, dancing with SRK, singing and celebrating the win. We cherished a hard-fought campaign. I was on a call with my parents when SRK asked if he could talk to them, and he spoke so glowingly about me. That was another special memory. It was also a perfect gift for my wife," Bisla further recalled.

KKR went on to win their 2nd title in 2014, but has not been able to win the trophy ever since then. Before the IPL 2021 was suspended, KKR were placed at the 7th position with just 2 wins in 7 games.