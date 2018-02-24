Steve Smith appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018

Steve Smith was appointed as skipper of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 Indian Premier League. The decision to appoint Smith was done by team mentor Shane Warne on Television, the first time that such an announcement was made in the history of the tournament. (IPL highlights: Steve Smith appointed skipper of Rajasthan Royals)

There were three contenders for the post Rajasthan Royals skipper was Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes in addition to the Australian skipper.

On Friday, it was announced that Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will announce new captains live on TV for the first time. Speaking on his appointment, Smith added, “I am looking forward to having a successful campaign. It’s exciting to unite with Shane Warne. Hopefully, we can produce great results.”

Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, said the franchise had plenty of options but chose Smith due to his experience. “Smith has been incredible as captain of Australia. He is someone who leads the team by example,” Bharucha said.

Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015. It was at Rajasthan Royals where he first stepped into the shoes of a leader and later took over as Australia captain to flourish in the role. When the franchise returned after their two-year ban in 2016 and 2017, the only person to be retained by the team was Smith.

Rajasthan Royals’ opening game will be an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 09, 2018 followed by a home game against Delhi Daredevils on April 11, 2018 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.