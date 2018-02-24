IPL 2018 live cricket updates: Steve Smith named captain of Rajasthan Royals by Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals will announce their captain for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. It will be the first time that an IPL franchise would be declaring their captain in such a fashion. Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback in the IPL after having faced a two-year ban in the 2013 infamous spot-fixing scandal, and would be looking to aim a perfect captain to flag-bear the team. Get live cricket updates of Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 captain announcement here.

7:40 pm: “I am looking forward to having a successful campaign. It’s exciting to unite with Shane Warne. Hopefull, we can produce great results,” Steve Smith.

7:38 PM: STEVE SMITH IS THE CAPTAIN OF RAJASTHAN ROYALS FOR IPL 2018

7:30 pm: Ahead of the captain announcement, Shane Warne, Mentor – Rajasthan Royals said, “The captain plays an important role as there are players coming from different countries and he needs to bring them all together. A captain is instrumental to create a culture within the team wherein every one gels with each other on and off the field. We indeed have some great choices- the likes of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith who bring leadership values with them. Jos Buttler too has capabilities to lead a team.”

7:26 pm: Rajasthan Royals have traditionally been low spenders in IPL. But this time around they have invested heavily on Ben Stokes (RS 12.5 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 12 crore), Sanju Samson (Rs 8 crore)

7:23 pm: The best way to extract maximum from youngsters is to make them believe in themselves - Shane Warne

:20 pm: Rajasthan Royals have been a side which has always given opportunity to youngsters.

7:10pm: Dada has a special message for Rajasthan Royals. “Shane Warne brings in great flair for Rajasthan Royals. He produced great results with the team in the first three years,” Ganguly says.

7:05 pm: We have a good balanced. Apart from international stars we also have domestic players who have proven their worth: Ajinkya Rahane

7:00 pm: Shane Warne to announce Rajasthan Royals’ captain soon

6:54 pm: The 11th edition of IPL starts on Saturday, April 07, 2018 with defending champions Mumbai Indians, who will host two-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

6:52 pm: Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes are two other options for the captain’s slot.

6:50 pm: Rajasthan Royals will kick-off their season with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 09, 2018.

6:45 pm: Steve Smith is the front runner to be he next captain of Rajasthan Royals. he was also the skipper for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 IPL.

6:40 pm: Hello and welcome everybody!

The announcement will be made at 7pm on Star Sports.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne will be mentoring Rajasthan Royals in the season. The franchise bought some of the most expensive players in the IPL player auction to well position themselves in their comeback.

