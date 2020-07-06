e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Steve Smith, David Warner against Jasprit Bumrah is tantalising prospect’: Australia head coach Justin Langer

‘Steve Smith, David Warner against Jasprit Bumrah is tantalising prospect’: Australia head coach Justin Langer

With Kohli’s team scheduled to visit Australia once again in 2020, the question on everyone’s minds is that will India be able to repeat the feat once again with Steve Smith and David Warner back in Australia’s side?

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith and David Warner (on left). Jasprit Bumrah (on right). File images.
Steve Smith and David Warner (on left). Jasprit Bumrah (on right). File images.
         

The meeting between India and Australia in 2018-19 proved to be a historic one for the visitors. Led by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, India went on to register their first-ever Test series win Down Under. India also became the first Asian team to do so. With Kohli’s team scheduled to visit Australia once again in 2020, the question on everyone’s minds is that will India be able to repeat the feat once again with Steve Smith and David Warner back in Australia’s side?

Smith and Warner were not a part of the 2018-19 series as both were completing their one-year suspensions period which they had incurred after being found guilty in the ball tampering scandal of March, 2018, which had rocked Cricket Australia. But with two of the best players in the game back in the Aussie side, surely, the balance could get a little more tilted towards the home side this year.

Speaking on the same, Australia coach Justin Langer said that he is excited to see the contest between some of the best players in the world. “Australia Cricket Team has The entire team has grown as a unit including David and Steve. It was a difficult summer 18 months ago against a very impressive side which I still rate as one of the toughest I have seen,” Langer told Sportstar.

“We learnt some lessons along the way. I always enjoy seeing the best of the best going against each other and in a series like Australia versus India, there will be many great players who will put on a show,” the former Australia batsman further added.

“Virat (Kohli) versus Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner vs Jasprit (Bumrah). It’s a tantalising prospect for any cricket lover,” Langer said.

India are scheduled to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs against Australia. The first T20I will be played on October 11th. The first Test of the series is set to begin from December 3 at Gabba.

