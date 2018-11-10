Steve Smith, David Warner play together for first time since ban

Banned opener David Warner shared a home field with Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal Saturday, but he didn’t last long as Steve Waugh’s son claimed his wicket.

The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval also featuring Shane Watson and with Test great Waugh and bowling legend Mitchell Johnson watching from the grandstands.

Both players were given a warm reception by a bumper crowd and spent time signing autographs and posing for pictures, with no sign of animosity towards them, according to cricket.com.au.

Warner’s Randwick Petersham was sent in to bat by Smith’s Sutherland and he spanked two boundaries before cutting a ball from Austin Waugh to backward point on 13.

Smith fared better when his turn came to bat, compiling 48 before being stumped. Former Test all-rounder Watson overshadowed them both with a 41-ball 63 to help Sutherland win by three wickets.

It marked the first time Smith and Warner had shared a pitch since being sent home in disgrace from Australia’s tour of South Africa in March for their role in attempting to alter the ball with sandpaper.

They were both banned from international and state cricket for a year, but are allowed to play at club level.

They have not been seen together publicly since the scandal turned their lives upside down, but according to the Sydney Daily Telegraph they have been in regular weekly contact and continue to get along well.

