e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith lauds India spinner, explains why he is ‘very difficult to play’

Steve Smith lauds India spinner, explains why he is ‘very difficult to play’

Smith praised Jadeja’s ability to bowl consistently at a particular length while he also pointed out he can change the pace on deliveries without changing his action, making it tough for batsmen to read the ball.

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith
Steve Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia cricketer Steve Smith lauded India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and stated he is a very difficult bowler for a batsman to deal with in subcontinent conditions. In the last few years, Jadeja has become of the finest spin bowlers in the world, especially in the longest format.

Smith praised Jadeja’s ability to bowl consistently at a particular length while he also pointed out he can change the pace on deliveries without changing his action, making it tough for batsmen to read the ball.

“Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation,” Smith told New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read | He’ll get answer about pace: Akhtar reacts on Kaif’s son’s remarks

“So, I think for a leg-spinner, having a good googly, or a slider is crucial and for fingers spinners, being able to change the pace without changing the arms speed too much. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play.”

In normal circumstances, both Smith and Jadeja would currently be in action for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to Covid-19 crisis, the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

In all likelihood, the tournament is set to be cancelled or at least postponed as India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown and hosting an event of such magnitude will be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news