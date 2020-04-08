Steve Smith lauds India spinner, explains why he is ‘very difficult to play’

cricket

Australia cricketer Steve Smith lauded India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and stated he is a very difficult bowler for a batsman to deal with in subcontinent conditions. In the last few years, Jadeja has become of the finest spin bowlers in the world, especially in the longest format.

Smith praised Jadeja’s ability to bowl consistently at a particular length while he also pointed out he can change the pace on deliveries without changing his action, making it tough for batsmen to read the ball.

“Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation,” Smith told New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.

“So, I think for a leg-spinner, having a good googly, or a slider is crucial and for fingers spinners, being able to change the pace without changing the arms speed too much. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play.”

In normal circumstances, both Smith and Jadeja would currently be in action for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to Covid-19 crisis, the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

In all likelihood, the tournament is set to be cancelled or at least postponed as India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown and hosting an event of such magnitude will be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).