Steve Smith left fuming after controversial dismissal during Sheffield Shield clash - Watch

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:27 IST

Steve Smith is the kind of batsman who is well known for putting a price on his wicket. The Australia international likes to bide his name at the crease and generally, he ends up playing big knocks. It was more or less the same during the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Western Australia where Smith was once again playing on 103 after a brilliant show against the opposition bowlers. However, the right-hander was dismissed in quite a controversial fashion and that left him stunned as he was clearly not happy with the umpire’s decision.

Smith was cramped for space by a short delivery from Marcus Stoinis and although he wanted to play it over the slips, the ball sailed straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Sheffield Shield clash Josh Inglis.

The opposition went for a half hearted appeal but the umpire decided to raise his finger. Smith was clearly surprised by the decision and later, replays showed clearly that the ball did not touch the bat and the batsman’s surprise was quite justified.

Smith ended his innings on 103 from 295 balls which guided NSW to the formidable score of 4/314 on Day 2.

Earlier, ruthless opening pair Aaron Finch and David Warner ran riot as Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets in Perth to wrap up their Twenty20 series 2-0 Friday in emphatic fashion.

NEVER tell Steve Smith he has to stop batting!



A bizarre dismissal brings the right-hander's 42nd first-class century to an end #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/KNEDpjtiFp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 12, 2019

After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, Finch (52) and Warner (48) whacked five sixes and eight fours between them as they raced to the finish line without loss.

The home team won in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out by Steve Smith, and were on track to also triumph in Sydney only for rain to save the visitors.

Their victory in Perth has them on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the short format as they build towards the T20 World Cup on home soil next year.

