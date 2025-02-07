Steve Smith matches Rahul Dravid's Test century record, creeping up on Virat Kohli in crushing stand with Alex Carey

Steve Smith is back and how. The Australian Test captain put up a clinic of how to play spin bowling along with Alex Carey on Day 2 and remained unbeaten on 120 off 239 balls at the end of it. Carey, on the other end, was batting on 139 off 156 and the pair will continue on an overnight partnership of 239 in 331 balls for the third wicket on the third day. Steve Smith has now pulled level with India great Rahul Dravid and England star Joe Root for the fifth most tons in the history of the format. (AFP)

Smith has now scored 36 centuries in Test cricket. He has now pulled level with India great Rahul Dravid and England star Joe Root for the fifth most tons in the history of the format. This is also his 17th century as Australia's Test captain. He is fourth on the list currently; former Australia captain Ricky Ponting third with 19 centuries. Smith and Root's fellow Fab 4 great Virat Kohli is third with 20 while former South Africa captain tops the list with 25.

This is also Smith's second consecutive century in this series and his fourth in the last five Test matches. He had gone 12 Tests without a century before making 101 against India in Brisbane.

Smith and Carey leave Sri Lanka in tatters

Carey and Smith's innings have left Australia 73 runs ahead at the end of Day 2. Sri Lanka were all out for 257 and Australia finished the second day with a score of 330/3. The pair came together when Usman Khawaja fell right after Lunch and the score read 91/3. Smith was earlier on 23 when he was adjudged lbw to Nishan Peiris but he promptly reviewed the decision, which was overturned as replays confirmed the ball struck him outside the off-stump.

A pulled boundary off Kamindu Mendis brought Smith's 36th test hundred before Australia eclipsed Sri Lanka's total. Carey hit Jayasuriya for two fours in an over en route to a 118-ball hundred and eventually overtook his captain.