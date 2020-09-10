e-paper
Steve Smith picks world's best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India

Steve Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India

Australia batsman Steve Smith in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram picked the current best ODI batsman of the world and also reserved high praise for two Indian rising stars KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

cricket Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:54 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith
Steve Smith(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith may be one of the fiercest competitors on the cricket field but that doesn’t mean there is any shortage of respect between the two. Kohli and Smith who are often pitted against each other for the best batsman’s tag, have time and again praised each other for their achievements. Remember Kohli asking the Indian section of the crowd not to boo Smith and instead clap for him during the India vs Australia group stage match in last year’s World Cup? Smith, now it seems, has decided to return the favour, albeit in a different manner.

The former Australia captain named India skipper Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman going around in world cricket currently. Smith, who is currently in England preparing for the three-match ODI series against the hosts starting from Friday, decided to engage in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

During that session, a fan asked the 31-year-old Australian to name the best ODI batsman. Smith had no hesitation in taking Virat Kohli’s name.

Hindustantimes

Kohli is currently the leading run-scoring in ODIs among active cricketers with 11867 runs at an average of 59.34. He has 43 hundreds to his and is only seven away breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for most hundreds in ODI cricket.

Smith was also asked to describe Kohli’s RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers in one word. The Australian batsman replied with “Freak.”

Smith, who is set to represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, described KL Rahul as a ‘gun’ player and used the adjective ‘talented’ for wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

Hindustantimes

Smith had an interesting take when asked about his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who has been in terrific form the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

“Terrific player. Hopefully, no runs against us this week then he can score as many as he likes in the IPL,” said Smith.

Hindustantimes

Smith will join the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE after the ODI series against England ends on September 16.

