Steve Smith reacts to 'hurtful' dismissal at 9999 Test runs in 5th Test vs India: 'I let it wander too much...'

Although Australia completed a memorable and dominant series victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy over India with a six-wicket win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, it might have been a slightly bittersweet day for Steven Smith, as he agonisingly missed out on the opportunity to reach the coveted 10,000-run mark in Test cricket by twice getting dismissed in the 9,990s in Sydney. Steve Smith reacts after being dismissed on 9999 Test runs by Prasidh Krishna at the SCG.(AFP)

Sydney native Smith had batted well in the first innings to score 33, reaching a total of 9995 runs before being dismissed. Smith became only the fourth batter to be dismissed in the ‘nervous 9990s’, joining Brian Lara, Alastair Cook, and Mahela Jayawardena.

However, it would become even more dramatic in the second innings, as Smith reached 9999 runs, before he climactically edged a bouncing and rearing delivery from Prasidh Krishna to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully while the crowd watched on in expectation of the milestone.

Smith missed out on the opportunity to become only the fourth Australian batter to reach that crucial mark, with the opportunity to do so in front of his home crowd at the SCG, and reflected on how that missed personal accolade stung.

“One run… it hurt a little bit at the time. It would have been nice to have ticked that off in front of all my friends and family here at my home ground,” explained Smith to the Sydney Morning Herald, having had an ultimately strong series against India with a pair of centuries.

‘Hopefully, I can knock it off first thing in Galle…’

Smith, however, was prepared to look forward to the future in this regard. “But hopefully, I can knock it off first thing in Galle (Sri Lanka, first Test),” said Smith, who will be leading the Australian team as Pat Cummins remains at home for the birth of his child.

Being brutally honest about whether the milestone played in his head, Smith said “I probably let it wander (in my mind) too much throughout the game. It’s a cool milestone to tick off.” Smith is set to become the first Australian batter since Ricky Ponting to reach 10,000 Test runs, joining him, Steve Waugh, and Allan Border as the batters to have done so.

Smith brought up his 33rd and 34th Test centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, surpassing Waugh’s mark and coming up on Ponting’s Australian record of 41.