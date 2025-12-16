Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Steve Smith relieved of captaincy; Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon in playing XI for Adelaide Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 07:58 am IST

Australia has made two changes for the third Ashes Test, bringing back Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Australia have confirmed two changes to their XI for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, recalling captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon as they look to convert a 2-0 series lead into a series win. Cummins returns after missing the opening two Tests of the series with a back issue, while Lyon is back after sitting out the second match at the Gabba. Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser are the two to make way as Australia reshapes their attack for Adelaide Oval.

Pat Cummins in practice(AFP)
Pat Cummins in practice(AFP)

This also extends Usman Khawaja’s absence. The left-handed opener has been working his way back from a back concern, and Australia have again opted for continuity at the top, keeping Jake Weatherald alongside Travis Head.

Cummins and Lyon restore Australia’s strongest structure

Pat Cummins’ value is not only the overs he bowls, but the shape he gives the whole innings. His return adds Australia’s most reliable control bowler to manage tempo, hold run-rate, and set up attacking bursts from either end. It also brings the captaincy back on the field, a subtle but real advantage in a series where momentum has swung between sessions.

Nathan Lyon's inclusion changes the tactical menu. Even when conditions don't outright favour the spinners, he provides a specialist wicket-taking option as the pitch wears, and a way to keep pressure on when the seamers need a breather. In Adelaide, where long days can drift if bowlers don’t find a second plan, that extra dimension matters.

Also Read: BCCI's major salary lock rule in IPL auction 2026: No overseas player can earn over INR 18 cr; here's why

Australia have also chosen stability in their top seven. The batting unit remains unchanged from the previous Test, keeping Josh Inglis in the side at no.7 and continuing with Alex Carey at six. That combination lengthens the line-up, and keeps their middle-order core intact in Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green.

For England, Adelaide is a do-or-die game. For Australia, the team sheet reads like a statement of intent.

Australia XI for 3rd Test in Adelaide

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Steve Smith relieved of captaincy; Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon in playing XI for Adelaide Test
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On