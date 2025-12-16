Steve Smith relieved of captaincy; Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon in playing XI for Adelaide Test

Australia have confirmed two changes to their XI for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, recalling captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon as they look to convert a 2-0 series lead into a series win. Cummins returns after missing the opening two Tests of the series with a back issue, while Lyon is back after sitting out the second match at the Gabba. Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser are the two to make way as Australia reshapes their attack for Adelaide Oval. Pat Cummins in practice(AFP)

This also extends Usman Khawaja’s absence. The left-handed opener has been working his way back from a back concern, and Australia have again opted for continuity at the top, keeping Jake Weatherald alongside Travis Head.

Cummins and Lyon restore Australia’s strongest structure

Pat Cummins’ value is not only the overs he bowls, but the shape he gives the whole innings. His return adds Australia’s most reliable control bowler to manage tempo, hold run-rate, and set up attacking bursts from either end. It also brings the captaincy back on the field, a subtle but real advantage in a series where momentum has swung between sessions.

Nathan Lyon's inclusion changes the tactical menu. Even when conditions don't outright favour the spinners, he provides a specialist wicket-taking option as the pitch wears, and a way to keep pressure on when the seamers need a breather. In Adelaide, where long days can drift if bowlers don’t find a second plan, that extra dimension matters.

Australia have also chosen stability in their top seven. The batting unit remains unchanged from the previous Test, keeping Josh Inglis in the side at no.7 and continuing with Alex Carey at six. That combination lengthens the line-up, and keeps their middle-order core intact in Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green.

For England, Adelaide is a do-or-die game. For Australia, the team sheet reads like a statement of intent.

Australia XI for 3rd Test in Adelaide

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.