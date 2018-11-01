Steve Waugh feels ‘harsh’ penalties for Smith, Warner a ‘positive thing’ by Cricket Australia

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has said that the Cricket Australia did a ‘positive thing’ by handing out harsh penalties to Steve Smith and David Warner after the duo admitted to plotting the ball-tampering incident against South Africa earlier this year.

“Maybe that was best summed up in the press conference immediately after (the ball-tampering incident at Newlands) when Steve Smith maybe inadvertently said, ‘look, it won’t happen again under my watch and we’ll fix it up’.”

“I don’t think they realised the gravity of what they had done, and I think that showed that they gradually got away from reality and people’s perceptions of what was right and wrong.

“Maybe this is a good time to (hit) the reset button.

“I know that all kids watching that around Australia, in any sport, would say ‘now I know that if I step out of line there’s going to be a heavy penalty’.

“So I think Cricket Australia did a positive thing – even though it was a harsh penalty, it sent out a strong message,” the 1999 World Cup winning captain told cricket.com.au in an interview.

Waugh spoke just before the release of a 145-page report into the incident. The independent review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre accused Cricket Australia (CA) of only paying lip service to the spirit of the game, leaving players without any moral guidance.

“Responsibility for that larger picture lies with CA and not just the players held directly responsible for the appalling incident at Newlands,” said the review, which was released on Monday.

The scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March at Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium.

Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the controversy and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from the game.

The scandal also claimed the scalps of CA chief executive James Sutherland and team performance boss Pat Howard.

The review, which was partially redacted to prevent individuals being identified, included complaints from those involved in the sport that there was a bullying culture in elite men’s cricket.

“The broad consensus amongst stakeholders is that CA does not consistently ‘live’ its values and principles,” it said.

“CA is perceived to say one thing and do another. The most common description of CA is as ‘arrogant’ and ‘controlling’.”

It said under such circumstances, the ball-tampering scandal was foreseeable but CA failed to act.

CA chairman David Peever said the review provided an opportunity for the body to “look in the mirror”.

“It has been a difficult and confronting time for everyone involved in Australian cricket, and for that I am sorry,” he said.

“Mistakes have been made, lessons have been learnt, and changes are and will continue to take place.”

Peever indicated he would not be joining the exodus from CA and said the 12-month bans on Smith and Warner and a nine-month ban on Bancroft would stand.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 00:20 IST