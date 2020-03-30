Steve Waugh was more of a match saver than match-winner: Shane Warne

cricket

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:13 IST

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne believes former skipper Steve Waugh, counted among one of the most successful captains, was more of a match-saver than a match-winner when it came to Test cricket. “Steve was more of a match saver than a match-winner,” Warner said about Waugh whom he included in his all-time Australian Test XI to be led by Allan Border. Waugh played 168 Tests for Australia in which he scored 10927 runs, including 32 centuries and 50 fifties.

Announcing his team on Instagram Live, Warne further said: “I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian opener.” Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater were picked as openers, followed by Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Border and Steve.

Adam Gilchrist was chosen to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Warne went with Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, and Tim May as the fast bowlers. Merv Hughes was named as 12th man. Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn McGrath, and Bruce Reid.