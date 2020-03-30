Irfan Pathan has his say on MS Dhoni’s future after IPL 2020 postponement

cricket

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:29 IST

The postponement of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has cast new shadows of the international career of former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni. Both fans and experts were of the opinion that the IPL will be a perfect place for him to show off his skills and a good show will guarantee his spot in the T20 World Cup squad. But the Coronavirus pandemic has put the tournament’s future in doubt and a lot of people are of the opinion that this can be the end of Dhoni’s stellar career. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has some other views.

“He obviously needs to play. If he does, he should for India. He is the most amazing cricketer we have. He has been fantastic for the country. He has given so much to the world of cricket. But if he is just drafted in, will it be fair for those who have been playing regularly is an important question. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been playing consistently for a year. So, this question needs to be answered by the board,” Pathan told New Indian Express.

READ: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

The government has declared a lockdown till April 14 in order to fight the crisis and Pathan said that all the sporting events need to take a back seat in this situation.

“It is very important that all governments take proper measures. Sporting activities should obviously be postponed. Nothing is bigger than life. Like the postponement of IPL, everyone should consider the situation every month. Be it ICC or any national board, all organisations need to see the situation in Australia (for the T20 World Cup) every three, four weeks and then take a decision. If something has to be deferred or cancelled, so be it. You cannot do anything because you need to save lives, which should be the most important thing on everybody’s mind at the moment.”

Pathan has been spending time with his family and along with brother Yusuf, he is also trying to make educational videos for the public.

READ: Rahul Dravid’s 5 outstanding catches that prove he was one of India’s best fielders

“Bhai and I make videos every other day to educate people. We spend time with our kids. We have four at home, as well as our parents. We look after them, and talk about life, the past and the future. There are so many things to do. If you genuinely try to spend time with family, then you will enjoy it. Nothing lasts forever. Before this pandemic, we thought we were invincible.

“That changed. Nothing is permanent. Whatever time you have, enjoy it. Government has to put in place strict rules. It is every citizen’s responsibility to be a part of this... Looking after yourself, not going out, and not indulging in social gatherings. This will help you and your fellow Indians. You need to make sure that you look after yourself and your countrymen,” he said.