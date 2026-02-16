Steven Smith confirmed as replacement for Josh Hazlewood as injury-ridden Australia fight to stay alive in T20 World Cup

Injury-torn Australia are in a spot of bother in the T20 World Cup. A shock loss to Zimbabwe in their group stage match means they now need to ensure they remain perfect the rest of the way, and not allow the teams around them to sneak through at their expense. Steven Smith has been called up to Australia's T20 World Cup squad. (Action Images via Reuters)

With that in mind, Australia have signed on some extra depth and reinforcements, with some added batting firepower coming into the team in form of the highly experienced and in-touch Steven Smith.

Smith comes into the squad after a stellar Big Bash League season, where he played the second half and scored a mountain of runs in the Sydney Sixers’ run to the final.

Smith didn’t make the preliminary or final squad list, but had been notified to be on standby for the T20 World Cup should his services be required by the team. With Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury, Smith comes in to provide some extra batting, with captain Mitchell Marsh also touch-and-go with regards to his fitness.

Aussies fight for survival in must-win game vs SL Smith has played 67 T20I matches for Australia with a solid but not rousing record, but hasn’t represented his nation in this format since February 2024. Smith could be an option at the top of the order in Marsh’s absence while the skipper recovers from his testicular bleeding injury, and could relieve some of the pressure on Travis Head, who is the acting captain at the moment.

Australia already made a couple of changes to their squad on the eve of the tournament, with Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Renshaw joining the squad. With Smith coming in to shore up the batting, Australia will have a little more flexibility in their top and middle order. Josh Inglis could drop down to number three, and make use of his ability against spin through the crucial middle overs phase.

Australia have not announced a replacement for Marsh yet, which indicates the team might be hoping he regains fitness in time for the second half of the tournament. Until then, the Aussies hope that they can use their newfound batting depth to get over the line against Sri Lanka in Monday night’s game in Pallekele. A loss to the hosts would truly complicate ambitions of reaching the Super 8.