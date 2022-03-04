'Still have it in my house': Kohli recalls first picture with 'childhood hero' Dravid, RCB share 22-year-old viral photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday recalled his first ever picture with “childhood hero” Rahul Dravid during his felicitation ahead of the start of his record 100th Test appearance for the country in the first game of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) later shared that viral 22-year-old picture of Kohli and Dravid.

Kohli was felicitated on Friday as he became the 12th cricketer to play 100 Test matches for India and 71st overall. He was handed the special Team India Test cap by present India head coach Dravid, in the presence of his team members and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Speaking on the special occasion, Kohli recalled his first meeting and photo with Dravid in 2006 during his “U-15 NCA days” and hence felt honoured to have received the special cap from the former India Test captain. The 33-year-old added that he still has the picture in his home.

ALSO READ: 'Bowlers win you matches. Kohli developed that strength': Gambhir says Rohit won't face 'big challenge' as Test captain

“I couldn't have received it from a better person (Rahul Dravid), one of my childhood heroes. I still have the picture in my house from my U-15 NCA days, when I was looking at you while getting a picture with you! Today, I get my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully," he said.

Sharing the viral picture, RCB tweeted saying, “How it started, How it’s going! From one legend to another. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvSL #VK100 #ViratKohli #ViratKohli100thTest.”

“Thanks Rahul bhai, it is indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here, my brother is here in the stadium. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. To all my teammates, thank you so much for your support over the years. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn't have been possible without all of you. To the BCCI to give me the opportunity to represent Indian cricket and from thereon, everything has gone from strength to strength,” Kohli added.

“The only thing I would say is in this day and age, with the amount of cricket we play - the three formats and the IPL, the only takeaway the next generation can take from my Test career is that I was able to strive through and play the purest format of the game and get to 100 Tests which is something I'm proud of.”