e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Stirling, Balbirnie hit tons, Ireland go past India’s NatWest feat to script record chase in England

Stirling, Balbirnie hit tons, Ireland go past India’s NatWest feat to script record chase in England

Set a target of 329 — the same score they finished on to beat England at the 2011 World Cup — the Irish laid the foundations with a 214-run stand between Stirling and captain Balbirnie in the last match of the series.

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2020 07:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Southampton
Ireland's Andy Balbirnie with Paul Stirling (R)
Ireland's Andy Balbirnie with Paul Stirling (R)(REUTERS)
         

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie posted centuries to propel Ireland to only its second win over England in international cricket after overcoming the World Cup champions in the final over of Tuesday’s one-day match.

Set a target of 329 — the same score they finished on to beat England at the 2011 World Cup — the Irish laid the foundations with a 214-run stand between Stirling and captain Balbirnie in the last match of the series.

This was also the highest chase by a visiting team in an ODI in England going past India’s feat in the NatWest Trophy final in 2002.

 

Highest successful chase vs ENG in England

329 by Ireland, Rose Bowl 2020*

326 by India, Lord’s 2002

322 by Sri Lanka, Leed 2006

317 by India, The Oval 2007

Stirling was run out for 142 and Balbirnie holed out for 113 with 50 still required from 33 deliveries, but Kevin O’Brien - the hero nine years ago in Bangalore - fittingly secured a seven-wicket victory for Ireland on the penultimate ball.

After being asked to bat first, England had stuttered to 44-3 but Eoin Morgan’s 106 from 84 balls was the cornerstone of 328 all out in 49.5 overs, the captain sharing a 146-run stand with Tom Banton.

England won the series 2-1 but Balbirnie took pride in the fact his team can now boast victories over the world champions in two limited-overs formats, having toppled the West Indies in a Twenty20 international in January.

“We’ve beaten the T20 world champions in their own backyards and we’ve beaten the ODI champions,” Balbirnie said. “It’s a huge win for us and this group. For the young guys to be involved in this series but to also be involved in a win like that is special and one we’ll remember forever.

“Hopefully we’ve given the kids and the young generation a bit of a boost and something to strive towards.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
At Bhumi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
At Bhumi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Rashtrapati Bhavan I-Day guest list cut to 90 people
Rashtrapati Bhavan I-Day guest list cut to 90 people
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
Alkazi revolutionised theatre, brought regional languages to NSD
Alkazi revolutionised theatre, brought regional languages to NSD
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In