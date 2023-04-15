‘Stokes could be CSK captain, but for that...': Dhoni's ex-teammate reveals major challenge for England all-rounder

After a disappointing IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings have bounced back to form this year and are currently fifth in the standings with four points from four games, packed with two wins and two defeats. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been very crucial to CSK's campaign this year. In four matches, the opener has smacked 197 runs in four matches, with a high score of 92 and is also fourth in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. A former teammate of MS Dhoni predicted CSK's next captain.

The 26-year-old also won the Orange Cap in 2021, clobbering 635 runs in 16 matches, with 101* as his high score. The India international will be hoping to build on his form this season and also aim for a surprise inclusion in India's ODI World Cup squad.

Gaikwad's form and consistency for CSK also makes him a possible captaincy candidate after MS Dhoni retires from IPL. The franchise purchased Ben Stokes this year, who is seen as a successor to Dhoni, and also have former captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking on JioCinema, former CSK star Kedar Jadhav boldly stated that Gaikwad 'could become captain after Dhoni'. Pointing out that Gaikwad is more available than Stokes, Jadhav felt that it could be a big factor. "I think Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the captain of CSK after MS Dhoni. Ben Stokes is also another potential captain along with Ravindra Jadeja. But for that Stokes has to play really well for CSK this year. Availability is another issue. So I think Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best option to captain CSK after MS Dhoni", said Jadhav.

Dhoni had already once handed over the captaincy to Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, but a poor run of performances from the team saw the all-rounder step down and the wicketkeeper-batter had to take over the duties again. Despite the previous season, CSK are in decent form currently and will be aiming to challenge for the title.

