Struggling Shaw likely to lose spot as Delhi look at ENG star as replacement: Here's DC's likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

Bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) take on second from bottom Mumbai Indian (MI) on April 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and will hope to open their account for the season after three underwhelming performances. David Warner’s men are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table after convincing losses in their opening three games. Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw(AFP)

DC have been sub-par in all three departments of the game so far this season. The bowlers have failed to restrict the opposition batters to an achievable score, while the batsmen have not got going and have returned to the dugout cheaply. There have also been mistakes in the field. After the last game Head Coach Ricky Ponting admitted that the team are a long way off, but he doesn’t know why as the preparation and training has been great, but it just hasn’t come off on the field.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli never got injured playing IPL...': BCCI official hits back at Rohit, Shastri over 'workload management' row

Skipper David Warner has been the lone warrior for DC in the batting department. He is third on the run-scorers chart with 158 runs in the three games so far this season. Warner has now scored over 6000 runs in the IPL but his strike-rate of 117 this season is a far cry from his overall strike-rate of 140 in the cash-rich league.

Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel have had useful cameos with the bat, but the other batters have been invisible so far this season. Mitchel Marsh was in exceptional nick in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar ODI series but he struggled in the opening games with only 4 runs in 2 games and is now unavailable for the next few games as he has gone back to Australia for his impending nuptials. Rovman Powell replaced Marsh in the playing eleven against RR but he too looked woefully out of touch and might be replaced himself against MI. Phil Salt could replace Powell against MI, the English batter is known for his hard-hitting style and his attacking innings at the start is what DC might need to cover for Warner’s slow scoring rate and might give confidence to their other batters too and help ease their batting woes.

Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan have so far struggled against top-quality pace attacks in Delhi Capitals' crushing defeats in IPL 2023. Shaw has scored 19 runs, while Sarfaraz has managed only 34 runs at a slow scoring rate. Shaw was brought on as the impact player against RR but was dismissed in the first over by Trent Boult. His weakness against left arm fast bowlers has been well documented and with left arm pacer Jason Behrendorff expected to lead the MI bowling attack, Shaw is likely to be benched against MI.

2022 U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull, could finally get his chance in the IPL. He could replace Manish Pandey in the middle-order. The experienced batter was sent back to the dugout for a golden duck against RR. Dhull has been a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket and might be the surprise package for DC if given the opportunity.

The bowling unit of DC has looked toothless so far this season. The pace bowlers have combined for only 9 wickets in the three games at an economy of over 9. The spinners haven’t fared any better either, picking up only 3 wickets at a similar economy rate.

The bowling unit has had no answer for the onslaught from opposition batters and will need to come up with better plans if they are to be successful in the upcoming games. Kamlesh Nagarkoti could replace Ahmed in the playing eleven as the left arm pacer had an economy of over 15 in the last game.

All-rounder Aman Khan has been used as the Impact player in two of the three games so far and might be used again in the same role. Khaleel Ahmed could also be used as an extra bowling option.

DC predicted XI vs MI

Openers: David Warner (c), Phil Salt.

Middle Order: Abhishek Porel (wk), Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON