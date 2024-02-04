 Stuart Broad's brilliant one-word reaction for Jasprit Bumrah's yorker to Pope | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Stuart Broad hails 'spectacular' Jasprit Bumrah as brilliant one-word reaction to Ollie Pope yorker takes the cake

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2024 10:28 AM IST

England former pacer Stuart Broad reserved a brilliant reaction for Jasprit Bumrah as the India star ran through the visitor's batting order in Visakhapatnam

On the second day of the second Test against England, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on the England batters, taking his 10th five-wicket haul in the longest format. Bumrah's impressive figures of 6-45 played a pivotal role in bowling out England for 253, allowing India to secure a significant lead of 143 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Stuart Broad reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2(File/Getty)
Utilizing reverse swing effectively, he claimed key dismissals to surpass the milestone of 150 Test wickets in just his 34th match, surpassing his previous best figures at home recorded against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah's strong message for Mukesh Kumar after dreadful outing in 2nd Test: 'We will have that conversation...'

Bumrah's spell even impressed former England pacer Stuart Broad, as he took to his official X account to applaud the Indian fast bowler.

Bumrah's magic began when he was brought into the second spell right after Zak Crawley's dismissal in the second session; he got Joe Root caught at slip for five with his reverse swing and then brought the house down when he bowled first-Test hero Ollie Pope for 23 with a trademark yorker.

Reacting to the spell from Bumrah, Broad wrote, “Subtle reverse swing is the most dangerous weapon in the game. It’s not always used so spectacularly tho…#Bumrah #INDvENG”

In a different tweet, he had a one-word reaction to the delivery that rattled Ollie Pope's stumps. “Iconic,” wrote Broad.

Later in the innings, Bumrah bowled captain Ben Stokes for his 150th Test wicket with a delivery that seamed back into the left-hand batter and stayed low to smash the stumps.

He then registered his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests after he sent back Tom Hartley for 21 and took one more to wrap up the innings for 253.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal single-handedly powered an Indian innings in which the next-best score was 34. The 22-year-old moved from his overnight 179 and smashed spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four with sweeps to get past 200, propelling India to 396 in the first innings.

India are trailing the five-match series 0-1, having endured a shock 28-run loss in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

