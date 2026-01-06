Stuart Broad reveals what was said between Ben Stokes and Labuschagne during heated altercation: ‘Not breaking trust’

Former England pacer Stuart Broad finally spilt the beans on the heated altercation between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne. The incident involving the England captain and Australia's No.3 happened in the third and final session on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and it witnessed the duo trading some verbal volleys and the matter coming to an end with Stokes putting his hand around the shoulder of Labuschagne. The situation was so tense that it got Mark Waugh saying, “Thought he (Stokes) would put him in a headlock.” Stuart Broad spills the beans on the heated altercation between Marnus Labuschagne and Ben Stokes(REUTERS)

Stokes had the final laugh as he managed to get the wicket of Labuschagne, and the batter had to walk back to the dressing room after scoring 48. The right-hander was looking solid, forming a steady partnership with Travis Head. However, Stokes did manage to get under his skin, inducing a false shot out of nowhere.

After getting his wicket, Stokes gave Labuschagne a death stare and didn't say much as he knew he got the job done against all odds. Before the start of play on Day 3, Broad spoke to English skipper Stokes, and during a conversation on 7Cricket, he revealed what was exactly said between the two players.

“I think it was a mistake from Marnus Labuschagne, to be honest, to rev up Ben Stokes, one of the great competitors of all time, really, and Stokes had the ball in his hand. I think there was a bit of a delaying tactic, I think Labuschagne was maybe talking quite a bit out there, particularly to Travis Head, his partner,” said Broad on 7Cricket.

“I've chatted to Stokes this morning. I'm not breaking any trust by saying this. It was Marnus who was saying, Oh, that's going down a leg, or that's four runs, and he said, We've got two umpires out here, we don't need three. So it was all quite polite, but what happens is, it got Labuschagne out of his bubble, and that's a plan of England, get him out of routines, and the next ball Ben Stokes bowls, he drives at one that's a bit wide, moves away, and he's out,” he added.

‘Poor play’

Broad also didn't mince his words as he called out Labuschagne for “poor play” by letting himself get engaged in a heated altercation and losing concentration.

“It sort of worked for England, for Ben Stokes to get into that competitive spirit, but I thought it was a poor play from Marnus, because Marnus was playing as nicely as he had done in the series,” said Broad.

Speaking of the Sydney Test, England posted 384 runs on the board owing to Joe Root's 160-run knock. However, Australia answered back in style as opening batter Travis Head hit his third century of the series.