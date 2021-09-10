‘Such a shame': Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen react after India vs England 5th Test cancelled due to Covid fears

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne and former England captain Kevin Pietersen expressed their thoughts after the India vs England fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester was cancelled due to Covid-19 scare in the Indian camp. BCCI and ECB said they are working together to reschedule the Manchester Test.

Warne said it was ‘such a shame’ minutes after it was confirmed that the fifth Test has been called off.

"This is such a shame - as it’s been a wonderful series!," Australian spin legend Shane Warne wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Test was cancelled just a couple of hours before the toss after India were left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive Covid-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match.

Kevin Pietersen said there should not be fingers pointed on the Indians for deciding not to play the Test.

"England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers!," he tweeted.

"Just remember what I said about where Test Cricket will be at in 2026…"

In another tweet, Pietersen, however raised doubts on the availability of the Indian players currently in England in Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match on September 19 in the UAE.

“So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!! WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Does it mean with 9 days till CSK v MI in Dubai, NO player from each team that’s in the UK will be available if they now have 10 days of quarantining in UK?” he added.

So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!!

WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!!



India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and senior physio Nitin Patel tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval and did not travel with the team to Manchester. Matters got complicated after India's assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on the eve of the fifth Test.

It is learnt that, led by skipper Virat Kohli, who voiced his apprehension strongly, the players, late on Thursday, got into a huddle and couldn't be convinced by the BCCI brass to play the game.

The Indian players feared that the 96-hour incubation period factored in, they were at risk to return positive during the match and end up in 10-day quarantine, according to BCCI sources.

There were many questions that cropped up during the last 12 hours for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Shah with a number of factors being taken into account.

The chances of the IPL's schedule, starting September 19, going haywire were also taken into account as broadcasters and franchises wouldn't have taken the delay lightly.

Also, deferring the game by a day or two would have caused logistical issues as the Indian and English players were supposed to fly together to the UAE in a charter flight.

(With PTI inputs)