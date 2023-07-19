Sudharsan hits ton, Hangargekar takes 5 as IPL's rising stars help India A crush Pakistan A in Emerging Asia Cup

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Sai Sudharsan starred as India A stormed into the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup with a resounding eight-wicket win over Pakistan A at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. India A had already booked their semi-final spot in the eight-team 50-over competition(BCCI)

India A had already booked their semi-final spot in the eight-team 50-over competition, but the victory against Pakistan A ensured they topped Group B to remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Fast bowler Hangargekar bagged five wicket as India A dismissed Pakistan A for 205 in 48 overs. Sudharsan then slammed an unbeaten 104 as India A finished on 210/2 in 36.4 overs.

Opting to bat, Pakistan A kept losing wickets as right-arm pacer Hangargekar bowled an impressive spell to finish with 5/42 from eight overs. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the other bowler who stood out, claiming 3/36. Qasim Akram scored 48 batting at No.7 to help Pakistan A post a somewhat respectable total.

India A were in control of the chase from start to finish as opener Sudharsan batted through. After a 58-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (20), the left-hander put on a 99-run partnership for the second wicket with Nikin Jose (53).

Sudharsan, who scored a 47-ball 96 in the IPL 2023 final for runners-up Gujarat Titans, completed his hundred in dramatic fashion to close out the match.

With his team needing eight runs for victory and him being eight runs away from the century, the 21-year-old smashed consecutive sixes to get to the three-figure mark and seal the deal. He finished with 10 fours and three sixes in his 110-ball knock. Skipper Yash Dhull was unbeaten on 21 off 19 balls.

India A, who had earned eight-wicket and nine-wicket wins against UAE A and Nepal A respectively in their first two games, face Bangladesh A in the day-night semi-finals at the Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Sri Lanka A will take on Pakistan A in the other semis, a day game at P. Sara Oval.